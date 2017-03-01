Btoom Online Gameplay

Source: Spark Blog Btoom Online is a free-for-all battle royale online multiplayer mobile game about throwing bombs and is based on the Btoom manga/anime. Anyway, the controls seems to be awkward (along with the stamina action like running, jumping, etc.) but will probably need some more time getting used to. The goal is to score a total of 6 points by either killing a player with a bomb, looting a care package dropped from the sky or capturing a node. Also you can gather materials and craft bombs while trying to not get killed. I’m having a decent blast with it so far (especially since I’m a fan of the series). Here’s my gameplay footage. …continue reading