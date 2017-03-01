China’s new lacklustre renewable energy targets

Author: Huw Slater, China Carbon Forum

In November 2016, China released its 13th Five Year Plan (FYP) for the power sector (2016–2020). The plan was announced by the National Energy Administration (NEA) and includes forecasts for the development of the power sector to 2020. The targets set for renewable energy and coal power capacity had been widely anticipated. But those set out for renewables were lower than expected and, on top of this, the FYP allows for creating an additional 200 Gigawatts (GW) of coal power capacity by 2020.

A high-voltage tower, part of a newly launched waste-to-energy plant by Suzhou Wujiang Everbright Environmental Energy Ltd, is seen in Wujiang of Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, 8 November 2016 (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song).

Given that China usually over-achieves with its renewables targets, it may be more useful to think of it as a baseline from which further progress can be made. Indeed, it is useful to compare how the NEA’s predictions equate with those of other government agencies. Such a comparison also reveals that the NEA is balancing a range of powerful competing interests.

The plan expects a range of 3.6–4.8 per cent growth in electricity demand between 2016 and 2020. This is higher than predicted by the China Electricity Council (CEC), a sectoral association that released its 2020 power sector forecast in 2016. The CEC suggested a more modest range for growth in power consumption of 3.3–4 per cent.

Recent years have seen a significant slowdown in the growth