GPIF’s 2016/17 third quarter return a record says Nikkei

According to the Nikkei the “Government Pension Investment Fund [has] earned its largest-ever quarterly return by far, with a profit of roughly 10 trillion yen ($89.3 billion) on investments in the October-December period.

“The massive return for the world’s biggest pension fund came as the value of foreign-currency-denominated assets rose, buoyed by stock rallies and a weaker yen triggered by Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential election win. The previous record of 7.6 trillion yen was achieved in January-March 2013, when the Japanese stock market was swept up by optimism for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic policy”.

The story gives no further numbers and GPIF has yet to announce its third quarter results.

