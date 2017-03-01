Guide to Spring in Tokyo

Source: Tokyo Cheapo Nice spring cat nap at Shinjuku Gyoen

Spring in Tokyo is arguably the best time of year to visit—and it’s all thanks to hanami. This is an incredible period in the calendar to see the city (and Japan as a whole) at its best with cherry blossoms trees blooming all over. The temperatures are also a reason to travel in Japan at this time, with it being quite mild. After May the weather gets hotter and in the summer it can be incredibly and uncomfortably humid.

So you've bought your ticket, booked your accommodation—now what? What to pack? What to see? What to eat? These questions might be racing through your head, but we've compiled a handy guide for you to use when traveling around Tokyo during the springtime.