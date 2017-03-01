How Attitudes to Fitness Are Changing in Japan

Source: Gaijin Pot Way back in 2008, Japanese people literally went bananas over a new diet centered around the yellow fruit. Dreamed up by a pharmacist in Osaka, within weeks of the Morning Banana Diet‘s debut, sales of bananas here went up 70%; not only causing a brief banana shortage but also revealing the extraordinary power get-thin-quick schemes had over Japanese consumers. Fast forward to 2017 where it’s getting harder to avoid the promotional campaigns for exaggerated body transformation programs such as Rizap. Thin but bloated “before” pictures are set against a glowing (literally) “after” image of the new ideal body: lean, tanned and, notably, muscular. So what’s changed in the past ten years? Beefing up the male body image A post shared by マッチョ29【公式】 (@macho29.official) on Sep 21, 2016 at 11:45pm PDT Olympians reaching superhero status in the public’s eye could be changing opinions on the ideal male physique. Compared to my hometown in America where pumping iron at the gym is a well-trodden path to masculinity, most Japanese men aren’t as concerned with building muscle. Many of Japan’s most idolized male pop stars and actors have a slender frame, so men don’t feel much pressure to be overtly muscular. In popular anime like Naruto or One Piece, the main characters mostly maintain their small, boyish figures despite spending their entire lives training and fighting. And when macho men are presented in the media they are typically made the butt of the joke, flexing their pecs and glutes for big laughs. However, as athletes begin to dominate the news and pop culture, things are switching up. More respectable buff figures are appearing on TV, posters and newspapers. Many “macho cafes” – where customers pay for muscled men to serve them macho-themed dishes – are gaining popularity. What probably started out as a tongue-in-cheek gimmick has turned …continue reading