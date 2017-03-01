In search of an East Asian geopolitical miracle

Author: Jean-Pierre Lehmann, IMD

East Asia has amazed the world with its economic miracles. But the region must now overcome its geopolitical challenges.

Soldiers from different Asia-Pacific countries attend the opening ceremony of the multilateral military exercise known as Cobra Gold, at Sattahip Royal Thai Marine Corps Base in Chonburi, Thailand 14 February 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Chaiwat Subprasom).

In the wake of World War II, Japan was widely assumed to be ‘finished’, South Korea was a basket case of underdevelopment and China was chaotic and poor — indeed the terms ‘Chinese’ and ‘poor’ were held to be synonymous. Taiwan was hardly worth consideration economically notwithstanding its importance geopolitically. When I first visited Taipei half a century ago its main economic activity seemed to be as a base for US soldiers on rest and recreation from the Vietnam War. As to Southeast Asia, it was mired in poverty, instability and conflict.

Reflecting the perception of backwardness accompanied by a degree of condescending hopelessness, the Swedish Nobel economics laureate Gunnar Myrdal published in 1968 a three-volume magnus opus entitled ‘Asian Drama: an Inquiry Into the Poverty of Nations’. In 1993, 25 years later, the World Bank published its report entitled ‘The East Asian Miracle’.

Apart from confirming the fact that, yes, economists believe in miracles, the term has been quite widely used in describing economic developments in East Asia.

The first use of the term 'economic miracle' (to my knowledge) was applied to Japan in the 1960s. Contrary to expectations, the phoenix did rise