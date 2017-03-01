Japanese Ice Cream Parfaits.

パフェ

For years I have looked upon a particular dessert in Japan with interest. These are the crazy ice cream parfaits – you may have seen them in display windows. They begin with ice cream and then are decorated artistically with a myriad of attachments – syrup, kiwi, pineapple, oranges, grapes, pocky-look-alikes, cookies, and whatever has inspired their creator.

My daughter and I would marvel at these fantastic-looking treats, but we always managed to pass them by. Then there was that day in Sendai. Somehow bewitched by the aura of a Date Masamune-styled restaurant, we entered and chose two of the “Date Masamune Specials.”

Today I am here to advise you: Don’t do it. Just say no. It is way too much for one person to eat, as we found out, and we come from America, the Land of the Too-Large Portions! The Land of Overeating! Another reason to opt out is that all those extras don’t taste so good together in a lump of melting ice cream.

Okay, well, if you MUST, then please share it. Ask for an extra plate and spoon if you can. It’s really better this way. Trust me.

© JapanVisitor.com

