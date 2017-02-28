Osaka Asian Film Festival 2017 Special Screenings: Looking at Asia through the Prism of Employment, New Action! Southeast Asia, Special Focus on Hong Kong 2017, Thai Films

Source: Japanese and Asian Film Reviews The full line-up of films for the 2017 Osaka Asian Film Festival (OAFF) last week and I aim to bring you some coverage of all of the titles. One of the great things about this festival (and living in Japan) for a Westerner myself is how much it shows me of the world. There are people, places, histories, and cultures shown on screen that I had little idea about and it also puts Western culture, often so dominant, into perspective. There are films from 19 countries and regions getting a screening at a number of venues across Osaka and many delights for audiences to experience from places including China, Hong Kong, Korea, the USA, and Japan. The festival takes place from March 03rd (Fri) until March 12th (Sun). The last post was dominated by the competition films and the opening and closing film, this post features information on a strand of the festival dedicated to Hong Kong and Thai films. Since I have already written about them, I’ve linked back to earlier posts. There’s still a lot of variety here with films from Taiwan, Bhutan. mainland China, Indonesia and elsewhere. It’s a pretty exciting programme. Here’s the line-up. I will transfer some information to the larger post I made sticky to keep at the top of the blog: Special Screenings 52HZ, I LOVE YOU 52hz-i-love-you-film-poster ” data-medium-file=”https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/52hz-i-love-you-film-poster.jpg?w=640?w=214″ data-large-file=”https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/52hz-i-love-you-film-poster.jpg?w=640?w=220″ src=”https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/52hz-i-love-you-film-poster.jpg?w=640″ alt=”52hz-i-love-you-film-poster” srcset=”https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/52hz-i-love-you-film-poster.jpg 220w, https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/52hz-i-love-you-film-poster.jpg?w=107 107w” sizes=”(max-width: 220px) 100vw, 220px”> Taiwan Running Time: 110 mins. Director: Wei Te-Sheng Writer: Wei Te-Sheng, Soda Voyu, You Wen-Hsing (Screenplay) Starring: Chuan-Ying Chuang, Chung-Yu Lin, Mify Chen, Suming Rupi, Cyndi Chao, Nolay Piho, Sandrine Pinna, Chien-Na Lee, Chie Tanaka, IMDB Wei Te-Sheng will be present for the screening of his film. Synopsis: Valentine’s Day is a lonely time of the year for …continue reading