Suntory Yamazaki Whisky Distillery Tour (2017) Preview



1 / 15 sec, f /2.8, ISO 6400 —

map & image data — nearby photos Nikon D4 + Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8 @ 24mm —15 sec,/2.8, ISO 6400 —



Lots of Whiskey



Suntory Yamazaki Whisky Distillery Suntory Yamazaki Whisky Distillery

I made my first visit in a long while to the Suntory Whisky Distillery down in Yamazaki today. I wrote about it five years ago in “Japan’s First Whisky: Suntory’s Yamazaki Distillery”.

The grounds also includes a “whisky museum”, which I wrote about at about the same time in

“Suntory Yamazaki Distillery Photogenic Whisky Museum”.





1 / 100 sec, f /5, ISO 4500 —

map & image data — nearby photos Nikon D4 + Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8 @ 24mm —100 sec,/5, ISO 4500 —



Display at the Whisky Museum

To be continued…

…continue reading