Suntory Yamazaki Whisky Distillery Tour (2017) Preview

Lots of Whiskey

Suntory Yamazaki Whisky Distillery

I made my first visit in a long while to the Suntory Whisky Distillery down in Yamazaki today. I wrote about it five years ago in Japan’s First Whisky: Suntory’s Yamazaki Distillery.

The grounds also includes a whisky museum, which I wrote about at about the same time in
Suntory Yamazaki Distillery Photogenic Whisky Museum.



Display at the Whisky Museum

To be continued…

