The Book Design of Haruki Murakami’s “Killing Commendatore”

Source: Spoon & Tamago Haruki Murakami’s “Kishidancho Goroshi” | all photos courtesy Ayumi Yamamoto / Casa Brutus On February 24 Haruki Murakami released his latest novel titled “Kishidancho Goroshi.” Published in two 500-page volumes and given the English title “Killing Commendatore,” it’s Murakami’s first “full-fledged” work in seven years since he put out the 1Q84 (but the author has published several shorter works in the interim). Responding to a call from Murakami, long-time collaborator and book cover designer Chihiro Takahashi came out of retirement to create the latest covers. (Don’t worry, there are no spoilers) In an interview with Casa Brutus, Chihiro Takahashi, who worked as the in-house book cover designer at publisher Shinchosha for many years and oversaw the design for other Murakami titles like 1Q84 and The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle, shares some insights into how the book cover for “Kishidancho Goroshi” came together. Takahashi had retired in 2014 but agreed to work on the book after a request from Murakami. He received the manuscript for Murakami’s latest novel in October of 2016 and began working on the design 4 months ahead of publication. Takahashi says that he typically doesn’t consult with the author and instead decides on the overall design before revealing it and making slight adjustments. “But with Haruki it’s a bit special.” Takahashi went to Murakami for the first suggestion “because I think Haruki-san already has an image in his head for the cover as he is writing.” “Kishidancho Goroshi” was published in two volumes One major difference between the original Japanese and the English translation (which probably won’t come for a few years) is that the Japanese version is published in 2 volumes (1Q84 was published in 3 volumes) and the cover is …continue reading