UK State Pensions 2

It’s not a very helpful answer , but it does clear a couple of things up.

I applied to pay class 2 contributions (the cheaper ones) and now, three months later, I have received an answer from the Pension Service.

I cameafter university, so I have never paid into the UK pension scheme. This means(the cheaper ones).

People who have paid into the scheme can pay class 2 contributions, and can also pay them in arrears.

If you are eligible and it makes sense for you to do so, I suggest you do this as soon as possible, as class 2 contributions may be phased out soon.

As for me, I will get in touch with my case worker and ‘let her know’ that I would like to pay class 3 contributions. She neglected to give me her email address, so I guess it will be another letter and six weeks before I hear back from her. I’ll keep you posted.

Anyone else paying into the UK pension scheme from Japan? Is it a good idea?

