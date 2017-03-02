4 Problems I Faced Renting in Japan (And What You Can Do Instead)

Source: Gaijin Pot When I first came to Japan, finding an apartment I liked wasn’t the issue, actually renting it was. There were lots of obstacles in my way that I never encountered as a renter in the US and that many foreigners don’t anticipate before moving here. 1. It’s almost impossible to organize a place when you’re not in Japan First of all, I wanted to be able to secure a place before I got here, so, you know, I wouldn’t have to stay in a hotel for a month while house-hunting. But the few companies that would even respond to my emails (Japanese real estate companies are notoriously wary of foreigners and some refuse to work with them at all) said they’d set up a meeting only once I was in Japan. This meant I ended up staying in a share house with a) no windows b) smelly Australian boys who partied all night and c) a shared shower reminiscent of my college days for a whole month. A month doesn’t seem like a long time, but trust me, it was. 2. My Japanese wasn’t good enough Once I found a company who would work with me, there was the language barrier. I’d never studied Japanese before (my fault, I know…) and I had slacked off on my pre-Japan self-study (also my fault…). Basically, I knew a few words, mainly centered around ordering food. Real estate language was definitely not high on my list of words to learn, and the real estate agents I worked with knew about as little English as I knew Japanese. 3. I didn’t have a guarantor After I’d somehow, somewhat, successfully communicated my needs to the agent and found a place I liked, they asked me to find a guarantor, someone who would basically pay my rent if I dropped the ball. …continue reading