Source: Tokyo Cheapo Serendipity brings with it all kinds of gifts. Sometimes chance meetings or random conversations can start new friendships, ideas, and collaborations. Other times when the timing is right, a simple question sparks a movement. Such was the case with “Blossom Blast“, an all-female artist exhibition on display now through March 18 at UltraSuperNew Gallery in Harajuku.

Blossom Blast 2017 Installation

In February of 2016, I was chatting with Shimpei Kimura, Digital Director at creative agency and gallery UltraSuperNew. “We just had a gallery cancellation for March, any ideas how to fill it?,” he asked. As it was already February, there was not a lot of time to even consider his offer, but I took the question back to my te The post Art In Unexpected Places: “Blossom Blast 2017” appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading