Assessing the goals and outcomes of India’s demonetisation

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Ashima Goyal, IGIDR It has been over three months since the November 2016 surprise demonetisation of 86 per cent of India’s currency in circulation. The short-run costs of the measure are becoming clearer. India’s industrial production sector, for instance, has been hit hard with negative growth in December 2016. Overall, the aggregate growth cost of the demonetisation measure is expected to be up to 1 per cent of GDP. On 8 November 2016, the Narendra Modi government removed high denomination 500 rupee (US$7.50) and 1000 rupee (US$15) bank notes from circulation in a bid to tackle corruption and unaccounted wealth. These were to be replaced with new 500 rupee and 2000 rupee notes. Indians were given until the end of last year to deposit illegal cash holdings into bank accounts, making assets more transparent as well as broadening the tax base. Stories are also trickling in of output and job losses in the informal sector. But as the demonetisation is a temporary measure, the persistence of these losses depends on whether small production units shut down or only send workers home temporarily, and if investment projects are cancelled or only postponed. Multinational corporations are also facing difficulties. Profits fell as sales of consumer goods slowed in rural areas. But some industries such as intermediate goods and crop planting proved quite resilient. Truck movement showed a v-shaped recovery. Since low-income earners cannot afford not to work, the worst hit informal sector establishments may reopen quickly. January 2017 showed further improvements as money came back into the system. By mid-February the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had reintroduced 55 per cent of the total value of demonetised notes. Since the required cash-to-GDP fell as consumers substituted away from cash, normality was more or less restored. Despite official agencies insisting that costs are temporary, …continue reading