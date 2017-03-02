Cheapo Weekend for March 4-5: Art, Dolls and Blossoms

Never miss a freebie! Sign up for our weekly events newsletter

Blossom Blast Art Exhibition (Mar 1-18): Blossom Blast is an art exhibition spotlighting the creative talents of female artists. The exhibition aims to support these highly talented and accomplished artists, whose works are often overshadowed and under-priced in comparison to those of their male counterparts. In tandem with International Women’s Day (celebrated globally on March 8), TokyoDex and UltraSuperNew Gallery have invited curator Miki Saito to gather a group of artists who explore the concept of this year’s show, “What It Means To Be A Woman” today. You can show some love and check out some pretty remarkable creations until March 18.

