Cuisine and menu-reading guide to yakiton (grilled pork)

Yakiton is simply grilled pork on skewers, the porcine version of yakitori (grilled chicken). But while you can find fancy, upscale yakitori shops with stylish decor and nice wines, most yakiton specialists are cheap and casual. There’s also an emphasis on organ meats such as liver, tongue, stomach and shiro (intestines) in addition to meatier cuts.

As with yakitori, you’ll usually be given a choice of having your meat basted in sauce (tare) or simply sprinkled with salt (shio) before grilling. Grilled skewers often come with either yuzu-kosho (a spicy citrus-red peper paste) or mustard on the side. You can also add powdered red pepper that’s supplied on your table or counter.

