Moritomo Gakuen - A Scandal in Full Swing

Source: Japan Blog – Tokyo Osaka Nagoya Kyoto 森友学園 The latest political scandal in Japan involves an education foundation for children in Osaka by the name of Moritomo Gakuen (gakuen meaning “educational foundation.”) Moritomo Gakuen’s leader Hiroshi Moritomo, is a member of the Nippon Kaigi (“Japan Conference”), a nationalist organization founded in 1997 that basically wants to turn the clock back politically and socially to how Japan was pre-World War Two – and we’re not talking Taisho democracy, but the militaristic pre-war Japan in which the Japanese Army, with the compliance of the established politicians, was able to lead Japan into a foolhardy and ultimately disastrous military endeavor, while the population was kept about as enlightened about what was going on in the realm of Japanese government and in the world at large as North Korea’s population is today. The militaristic nature of the education that Moritomo provides its pupils is clear from how they are regularly sent on class trips to military bases, made to write letters of encouragement to Japanese troops going abroad on U.N. peacekeeping missions (a politically charged subject in Japan where the constitution forbids the dispatch of troops overseas), and to shout “Go Prime Minister Abe” when the prime minister’s efforts to relax the strictly anti-militaristic element in article 9 of the Constitution in a law that made it through the National Diet last March. Then there are the reports of teachers at Moritomo poisoning children’s minds with racist abuse against Koreans and Chinese – peoples disdained by Japan’s right wing. This is all with the aim of recreating a “beautiful Japan,” according to Moritomo. This extreme right-wing foundation was recently discovered to have purchased what was a national government-owned plot of land in the Osaka region for a new school at a fraction (about 7%) of the official valution. The elementary school is due to …continue reading