Over 85% of non-smokers try to avoid smoky places

A hot topic in Japan, and the subject of bills currently being drafted in response to the requirement from the IOC for the Olympic host city to be smoke-free, is smoking and non-smoking, the subject of a survey by IRRC and their Hoken Clinic insurance sales shops. The current proposal is to make every eating and drinking establishment over 30 square metres either all non-smoking or to have a walled-off smoking area. The current situation is such that I basically do not go out to eat anywhere other than shopping malls and department store restaurant floors as places there are either smoke-free or clearly labelled as smoking, so I know where to avoid. It annoys me greatly that all the news coverage has shop-owners moaning about losing business, yet in the rest of the world smoking bans have led overall to more customers, but such an opinion is never touched upon. Unfortunately, when we have work dos, despite no-one in our team choosing to smoke, it is invariably a smoking restuarant we end up in. Research results Q1: Places to smoke are decreasing; how do you feel about this? (Sample size=600) Smokers

N=300 Non-smokers

N=300 Get rid of them all 5.3% 34.0% Decrease them more 16.3% 23.7% OK as it is 45.0% 34.3% Increase them 33.3% 8.0% Q2: Is it necessary to have separate smoking and non-smoking areas in pubs, restaurants? (Sample size=600) Smokers

N=300 Non-smokers

N=300 Necessary 64.3% 76.7% Unnecessary 23.7% 15.0% Don’t know 12.0% 8.3% Q3: What kinds of of tobacco do you smoke? (Sample size=300, smokers, multiple answer) Votes Cigarettes 292 Electronic tobacco 22 Cigars 6 Pipe 6 Kiseru, traditional Japanese pipe 6 Smokeless tobacco 3 Hookah (water) pipe 2 Q4: Have you ever tried quitting smoking? (Sample size=300, smokers, multiple answer) Yes, many times 23.0% Yes, once 26.7% No 50.3% Q5: What prompted you to try quitting? (Sample size=300, smokers, multiple answer) Male Female For health 48 24 Tobacco price rise 38 23 Got ill 20 5 People close to me asked me to 16 4 I/spouse had a baby 6 12 Just because 10 8 People close to me quit 6 1 Other 2 2 Q6: For what reasons do …continue reading