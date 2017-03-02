Source: city-cost.com 旬 Shun, or season, is used to refer to foods being best in their season.I love seasonal and local foods in Japan!If you’re lucky enough to live in a part of Japan famous for one of your favorite foods, you can enjoy it in everything from cheap dagashi to high end ryokan dishes. I want to focus on the seasonal flavors we can find in snacks or sweets like senbei or ice cream. If it says Seasonal Limited Edition (季節限定) on it, sounds good to me.Maybe a nice way to look at this is by season? Let’s start with spring, as it’s right around the corner!(Has anyone tried one of these? Tempting, but they’re SO expensive, right?!)First off, I think of sakura when I think of spring flavors. The cherry blossom is the symbol of things which only last a while, the sort of bittersweet, short spring season, when everything is ending and beginning again. It makes perfect sense to flavor limited edition foods with sakura flavor. Sakura is different from cherry flavor, although it is often confused as it’s a cherry blossom. The delicate flavor is used to flavor everything from ice cream to rice balls in spring, and the blossoms are even pickled to place on top of high end custards and other desserts, just to look pretty. Prepared cherry leaves are also used to wrap some sweets, or sold as a powder, although I’ve heard the taste isn’t that great.Another popular spring flavor is strawberry, especially here in Fukuoka prefecture (where we have amaou strawberries) and in Tochigi prefecture. Starting in winter, strawberry is one of my favorite flavors for can chu-hi and crunchy snacks – I’ve tried strawberry Cheetos, Pocky, and Tohato corn snacks. The strawberry is the perfect red winter fruit for decorating both Christmas …continue reading