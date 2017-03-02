Sousei no Onmyouji Episode 46 Impression

On this episode, Rokuro continues to fight the final battle against Yuto. Meanwhile, Yuto’s existence gets explained by the guy who calls himself Abe no Seimei.

So it’s interesting to see Abe no Seimei’s grand plan being revealed entirely while Rokuro is fighting with Yuto. Also finding out Yuto’s existence was a bit shocking. Other than that, the action was great and the episode didn’t feel like a fuller filler compared to the previous episode. Now will Benio being able to stop Rokuro’s huge problem in time? Overall, interesting grand plans of Abe no Seimei being revealed entirely and cool action.

