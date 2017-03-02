The Abe–Trump summit and the price of success

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Aurelia George Mulgan, UNSW Canberra Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is nothing if not a skilful pragmatist in handling both domestic and diplomatic issues. Internationally, he is willing to do deals with the devil, including thugs like Putin and Duterte, as long as he achieves what he wants in terms of advancing Japan’s national interests. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers remarks on North Korea accompanied by US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, 11 February, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTSY8HN-400×267.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTSY8HN-400×267.jpg” title=”Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers remarks on North Korea accompanied by US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, 11 February, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTSY8HN-400×267.jpg” alt=”Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers remarks on North Korea accompanied by US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, 11 February, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria).” width=”400″ height=”267″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTSY8HN-400×267.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTSY8HN-150×100.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTSY8HN-768×512.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTSY8HN-300×200.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTSY8HN-250×167.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTSY8HN-100×67.jpg 100w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> Abe does not believe in ‘moral diplomacy’, an increasingly outmoded concept. He believes in ‘economic cooperation diplomacy’, something that he tried with Putin to uncertain effect on Russia’s return of the Northern Territories (or Southern Kuril Islands) to Japanese sovereignty. He is also trying it on with the Trump administration and it may very well work. It seems that Abe can look back on the recent summit with Trump as something of an achievement. He has provided the model for dealing with the new US administration that other leaders can only emulate, including Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Abe has effectively restored the status quo ante on US–Japan security relations; he has launched a strong and amicable personal relationship with Trump; and he has dodged Trump’s brickbats for the time being. Abe even managed to politely …continue reading