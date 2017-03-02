Things to do in Tokyo For Golden Week 2017

Golden week is the longest public holiday in Japan, and many residents make a trip abroad, or to a tourist area like Kyoto over the break. Trains and airports can be crowded, and the traffic into any area worth a visit is going to be heavy at best, standstill at worst. Need a hotel? If you have not booked well in advance you are probably not going to get one during Golden Week.

To sum up, it seems like everyone goes somewhere over Golden Week, but if you are not interested or able to leave Tokyo, there are still a wide variety of activities to keep yourself entertained during the Golden Week Holiday period.

Movies

I, Sailko [GFDL, CC-BY-SA-3.0, CC BY 2.5 or Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

I, Sailko [GFDL, CC-BY-SA-3.0, CC BY 2.5 or Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

‘ data-medium-file=”https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/movie_theater.gif” data-large-file=”https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/movie_theater.gif” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/movie_theater-150×150.gif” alt=”movie_theater” width=”150″ height=”150″ srcset=”https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/movie_theater-150×150.gif 150w, https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/movie_theater-125×125.gif 125w” sizes=”(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px”>It may come as something of a surprise, but there is nothing more traditional to do during Golden Week than to visit the cinema. In fact, the holiday’s nomenclature is directly linked to the silver screen, having been coined in 1951 by the managing director of Daiei Film Co ltd to reflect the ticket sales boom during this period following the holiday’s introduction in 1948. Most theaters are open for business so pick something and go!

Spring Grand Festival

By Rs1421 (Own work) [GFDL or CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons

By Rs1421 (Own work) [GFDL or CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons

‘ data-medium-file=”https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/Meiji-Jingu-Shrine.gif” data-large-file=”https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/Meiji-Jingu-Shrine.gif” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/Meiji-Jingu-Shrine-150×150.gif” alt=”Meiji-Jingu-Shrine” width=”150″ height=”150″ srcset=”https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/Meiji-Jingu-Shrine-150×150.gif 150w, https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/Meiji-Jingu-Shrine-125×125.gif 125w” sizes=”(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px”>Many of us, having just escaped the office, will want to get out and about and enjoy the spring sunshine outdoors! For …continue reading