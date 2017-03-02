Traditional Feel: Experience Authentic Kabuki Music In Tokyo

Source: savvytokyo.com “Yo——!” The chant announces the beginning of the performance; the shamisen sounds gradually fill the room in anticipation. The audience awaits impatiently: it’s everyone’s moment to shine. Here at Traditional Feel: Experience Kabuki Music, every participant has a role to play — under the careful guidance of experienced kabuki musicians. Kabuki Music: The Essentials Though most of us are familiar with kabuki, commonly referring to it as “the Japanese theater,” the musical side of it remains—to a large extent—a mystery. Yet, the music carries just as much value as the play, dance, makeup and amazing costumes. Without going much into details, the kabuki music is largely divided into three main categories: geza-ongaku, played behind the curtains; shosa-ongaku, the main music played on stage in accordance to actors’ performances, and ki & tsuke — distinctive sound effects produced by wooden clappers either striking against each other (ki) or against a wooden board (tsuke) in accordance to the dynamics of the particular scene. At Traditional Feel: Experience Kabuki Music, every participant has a role to play. A lead shosa-ongaku performance and the key component of making the stage dramatic and intense, nagauta, (literally, a long song) or “kabuki orchestra,” is an essential part of the entire kabuki experience. Notably developed in the Edo period, nagauta consists of singers, a fue (bamboo flute) and shamisen (three-stringed lute) players, and several types of percussions, including the small taiko and double-faced hourglass-shaped drums called ootsuzumi and kotsuzumi. It is performed by as many as 20 players at once, but without a conductor like an orchestra. Experiencing nagauta, therefore, is a shortcut to understanding kabuki’s music and the secrets behind it. And now, for the first time (to our knowledge), a special bilingual event is held in Tokyo, offering not only a basic understanding of the key …continue reading