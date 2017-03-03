Azabu Gardens: An Urban Oasis In The Heart Of Tokyo

Source: savvytokyo.com Upon entry to Azabu Gardens, we are aesthetically greeted by the residence’s concierge desk and spacious lounge — a picturesque wooden indoor decor, parts of which were brought to life through handcrafted artisan techniques and traditional carving. The interior is complete with carefully selected art pieces that adorn the walls throughout the residence. The bilingual staff welcome us, smiling and warm, as two small children smother a tiny puppy, on its way out for a walk, with cuddles and giggles. Ultimate Style & Comfort The stunning abode comprises of two buildings offering 58 premium apartments of 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms, generous in size from 150-302 m2. Most apartments have their own unique floorplan, differing from the rest — and yet they all offer an abundance of storage, large, modern Western appliances, separate laundry rooms and oasis-like bathrooms. The apartments are beautifully styled, combining classic Japanese attributes with modern finishes and lots of open space. Most apartments include their own private balcony, while there are also duplex units and penthouse suites, including private decks with Jacuzzi’s, on offer. As the name suggests, Azabu Gardens is also abundant in greenery with beautifully landscaped gardens and gorgeously green outlooks from many of the apartments. Guaranteed Safety & Privacy Azabu Gardens offers the safety and security features you’d expect from such a premium property. The building is Japan’s first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) New Construction-certified residential building, and it also exceeds the country’s stringent earthquake resistance regulations. It includes covered mechanical car parking, secure indoor bicycle parking and security monitoring with access via keyless IC readers. Azabu Gardens West …continue reading