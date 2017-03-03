Cambodia jumps on the China defence bandwagon

Author: Veasna Var, UNSW Canberra

Cambodia currently faces significant foreign policy challenges amid great power rivalry in the Asia Pacific. Against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s uncertain and unpredictable foreign policy in the region, China’s economic, military and strategic influence over Cambodia continues to grow. China is now Cambodia’s largest foreign investor and most generous economic and military benefactor.

Men walk past portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping (centre, left) and Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni ahead of Xi’s visit, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 11 October 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Samrang Pring).

The US’s slipping influence in Cambodia was exemplified when, on 16 January 2017, the Cambodian government unilaterally postponed Angkor Sentinel for the next two years. Angkor Sentinel is an annual joint military exercise between Cambodia and the United States that has been conducted continuously since 2010. It is sponsored by the US Army Pacific Command while being hosted by the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF), and focuses on providing humanitarian assistance as well as responding to disaster relief operations.

Things have changed since the official opening of the Angkor Sentinel exercise in early 2016, when US Army Major General Edward Dorman III — Commander of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command in charge of the exercise — stated that 'exercises like this one are critical to our regional stability and security…when we join