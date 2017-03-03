Hina Festival – What Japanese do?

|
Today, March 3rd is Hina festival (“Hina matsuri” in Japanese).
This it the Girls’ festival once a year (and for boys, it’s May 5th).
So what we do on March 3rd！？
The purpose of this day is to cherish and pray for girls in a family to grow up healthy
Hishi-mochi
Some of family might invite the daughters’ friends as well, and in this case, something like a home party.
For daughters who grown up already (maybe 20+ over, it depends) won’t do anything specially.
What Japanese do on Hatsu-sekku (baby’s first annual festival )！？
We call “Hatsu sekku” for the first annual festival for a baby in a family.
