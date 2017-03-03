How everyone cannot live without their mobile phones or the Internet

The other day a guest from Germany talked to me about what he found weird riding on subway in Japan. He recalled standing there enveloped in silence: everyone else around him, either alone, or in groups, just played with their phone, without speaking to each other. He said that in Germany, people would probably talk to each other, and even to strangers. (I would imagine in Hong Kong, my hometown, if you talk to a stranger on the subway, you will probably be greeted with a punch on the face, or better, a glare (if you are unusually attractive, you might get a different treatment though).

Mobile phones, along with the Internet and wi-fi, have invaded almost every part of our life, and when we meet with friends, we can no longer expect their full attention. More often than not, people will be multi-tasking, dividing their attention between the real and the virtual world; they will be listening to their friend sitting across them sharing about his skiing trip in Hokkaido while checking their facebook for new updates from other friends or the friend sitting just across them, or picking the most appropriate sticker in reply to an instant message from a friend. The notification function just makes things worse. Every few minutes, or worse, few seconds in the middle of a real-life conversation, you will be distracted by a flash on the screen, tempting you to read what your other friends have to say about the photo of the most delicious pizza that you have just sent them. Are you really listening to what I am saying, I would always wonder.