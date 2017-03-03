One year after the Fed liftoff: Consequences for emerging markets

Source: Asia Pathways The Federal Open Market Committee, the official policy making body of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Fed), announced the long-awaited increase, or liftoff, in the federal funds rate of 0.25% just over a year ago in December 2015. This action represented the beginning of a “return to normalcy” from the period since 2008 when the Federal Reserve had been operating at the zero lower bound. With the liftoff already 1 year behind us, market watchers widely expect continued, even abrupt, increases in United States (US) interest rates in the coming year. This article argues for cautionary gradualism as the Fed returns to the use of the interest rate as its instrument for monetary policy. Yes, let us return to normalcy but in a very gradual manner. Because interest rates cannot go below zero, the Fed has been using unconventional monetary policy measures, known as quantitative easing or large-scale asset purchases, to stimulate the economy in the face of the great recession. By “large-scale” asset purchases, we really mean large scale. The monetary base in the US has risen from about $400 billion prior to 2008 to about $4 trillion in recent years. The world financial system is massively flooded with US dollars. Most of the liquidity injections remain as excess bank reserves, but some of these funds have found their way to Asia, particularly Hong Kong, China, which is experiencing massive property price inflation. Of course, the Fed is not the only central bank to have engaged in these unconventional monetary policies. Figure 1 illustrates the growth of the balance sheets of four central banks: the Fed, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, and the European Central Bank. These balance sheet–gross domestic product (GDP) ratios represent the asset holdings of the central banks acquired through unconventional monetary policies. …continue reading