Osaka Asian Film Festival 2017: Poetry Angel ポエトリーエンジェル Dir: Toshimitsu Iizuka

Poetry Angel

ポエトリーエンジェル
「Poetori- Enjeru」

Running Time: 95 mins.

Director: Toshimitsu Iizuka
Writer: Toshimitsu Iizuka (Screenplay),
Starring: Amane Okayama, Rena Takeda, Shingo Tsurumi, Jun Miho, Akihiro Kakuta, Maho Yamada, Tateto Serizawa, An Ogawa, Kento Yamazaki,

Here's a movie pitch which may not stun you: "Poetry Angel" is a film about a farmer and a schoolgirl in small-town Japan seeking a way to express themselves and unleash their creativity through the art of "Poetry Boxing." Everything up until "Poetry Boxing" sounds like business as usual since films about self-expression are common but newbie director/writer Toshimitsu Iizuka has cannily hitched his succinct and sweet human drama to the relatively unknown real-life sport of Poetry Boxing and strikes gold with results so entertaining you may want to step into the ring yourself.

If you have never heard of Poetry Boxing before, you're not alone. Despite having been established in Japan since the late '90s with nationwide events and championships, it has yet to hit the mainstream. The name itself says it all and conjures up appropriate imagery. Imagine a poetry slam that takes place in a boxing ring but something more free-form as competitors are allowed to express themselves not just through poetry (haiku, tanka etc.) but through manga, music, mime, rapping and many more methods. The aim of the game is for poets to win over a crowd through three-minute performances full of passionate self-expression. It's a sport that thrives on creativity and has attracted competitors from all levels of society from students to housewives, salarymen to retirees who find themselves benefiting from participating by becoming better able to communicate. As you can probably