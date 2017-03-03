Review: Millionaire Teacher 2nd Ed.

|
Source: retirejapan.info
Billionaire Teacher?
I just realized I have never reviewed Millionaire Teacher on the blog. It’s been on the Further Reading page forever, and I recommend it to almost everyone who comes here, but this review of the second edition will be the first formal write-up. Oops.
Millionaire Teacher is the best book I know of to read when you don’t know much about investing and want to learn enough to get started.
Andrew Hallam is a former teacher who saved and invested his way to early retirement while working at international schools. He wrote Millionaire Teacher because he couldn’t find any books on investing to give to his colleagues that didn’t use jargon or assume prior knowledge.
In the book, Andrew explains what investing is for and how to do it. He introduces his ‘nine rules of wealth’. The nine chapters in the book are:
The book is clear, based on sound principles, and easy to read. Everything is explained in layman’s terms and there is very little jargon.
Despite the simplicity, you could just read this, follow Andrew’s advice, and do very well for yourself.
The second edition adds some information on investing advisors, including robo-advisors, and is slightly updated but if you have the first edition …continue reading