Visit the History Theme Park Noboribetsu Date Jidaimura - Edo Period!

Noboribetsu Date Jidaimura is a history theme park highlighting the Edo Period, it is one of the most attractive era in Japan history! In the theme park there are many traditional games, activities, theatres and street performance.

What is Edo Period? Edo period, started approximately 400 years ago and continued more than 250 years, it was one of the most peaceful and energetic time in the Japan history. Visit Noboribetsu Date Jidaimura and learn the culture and custom.

“A step into the town makes you a time traveler, back to the future”

For more information, please download their brochure at the below link;

http://www.edo-trip.jp/pdf/noboribetsudatezidaimura_en.pdf

Opening hours:

Summer (April 1st – October 31st) 9:00 to 17:00

Winter (November 1st – March 31st) 9:00 to 16:00

Address: Hokkaido Noboribetsu Nakanoboribetsu cho, 53-1

How to get there:

8 minutes by bus from JR Noboribetsu Station

3 minutes drive from Noboribetsuhigashi IC.

For more information visit: http://www.edo-trip.jp/lng_english/

