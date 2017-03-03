Why the Japanese market in mid-sized M&A deals is ‘buzzing’

An interesting and informative article by Motoya Kitamura, co-founder and partner at ROC Partners, on why the market in mid-sized Japanese private equity deals is ‘buzzing’ appears here.

The story touches on the Merger and Acquisition Association of Japan, the information exchange set up by Nihon M&A, Japan’s biggest player.

ROC Partners is the successor entity to Macquarie Group’s private equity fund-of-funds business which was bought out in 2014 by its senior executives.

