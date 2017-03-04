Can RCEP revive a dead TPP?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Alwin Adityo, Indonesia Financial Services Authority (OJK) During the Obama administration, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) was crucial to US foreign policy in Asia. In the same month that the TPP was signed in February 2015, Obama suggested that ‘we have to make sure the United States — and not countries like China — is the one writing this century’s rules for the world’s economy’. But the fate of the TPP has turned upside down. Obama’s successor signed an executive order during his first week in office to withdraw the United States from the TPP. Without the United States, the TPP is not only less attractive but it cannot be legally enforced. Other trading partners are now scrambling for equally meaningful trade alternatives. The TPP was designed so that if its two largest economies failed to ratify, it would break down. The general provisions chapter of the TPP states that at least six of the original 12 TPP members — comprising at least 85 per cent of the TPP countries’ GDP — must ratify the agreement for it to be enforced. This means that the deal cannot come into force if the United States or Japan fail to ratify the agreement. But the TPP is not the only trade agreement of its kind and some TPP countries are now yearning to include the outcomes agreed to through TPP in other free trade agreements (FTAs). The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is now in the spotlight. Countries that are members of RCEP account for over 30 per cent of the global economy. According to the Financial Times, Japan and Australia — both members of TPP and RCEP —are now focused on obtaining a ‘high quality’ outcome from RCEP similar to what the TPP would have provided. …continue reading