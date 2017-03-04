China’s Maritime Silk Road fuelling Indian anxiety

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Amitendu Palit, NUS The Belt and Road Initiative is China’s most ambitious and complex transport corridor project to date. The Maritime Silk Road (MSR) initiative makes up the sea arm of the project — encompassing vast swathes of economic geography and visualising the new maritime infrastructure connecting the Far East to Western Europe. The strategic implications for those countries involved in the MSR initiative are significant. This is especially true for India, which is situated directly in the middle of the MSR’s path. Beyond its economic objective to build mass maritime infrastructure, the MSR also has significant geopolitical implications. The project embodies China’s efforts to extend strategic influence across large maritime spaces like the Indian Ocean. But India is wary at the prospect of China controlling infrastructure assets in its peripheral waters that could be used for military and strategic purposes. Along with geopolitical anxiety, India’s lack of commitment to the MSR initiative is also influenced by economic hesitation. Regions and countries with better maritime infrastructure and greater trade and financial integration in the world economy will link more easily with the planned MSR infrastructure. This gives most countries from East Asia, Southeast Asia and Europe that are part of the initiative a ‘head-start’ against their counterparts from South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. India is also hesitant about the MSR initiative because of its potential impact on existing regional economic frameworks. The initiative includes regions and countries that India has free trade agreements (FTAs) with, such as ASEAN, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Trade with ASEAN countries constitutes a tenth of India’s total trade and a considerable part of that trade is through the India–ASEAN FTA. The rules of origin (ROOs) of the FTA insist that a minimum proportion of the traded products’ value is to ‘originate’ from …continue reading