Exploring the Steep Nooks and Crannies Near the Suntory Yamazaki Whisky Distillery



1 / 125 sec, f /5.6, ISO 200 —

map & image data — nearby photos Panasonic LX100 at an effective 24mm —125 sec,/5.6, ISO 200 —



Toddlers Waving to a Train



in front of the Suntory Yamazaki Whiskey Distillery in front of the Suntory Yamazaki Whiskey Distillery

Instead of writing up the full blog post about my visit the other day

to Suntory’s Yamazaki Distillery, I instead did a short bicycle ride to the area, to investigate all the short-but-steep roads

nestled in where the city meets the mountain.

On the way, I went through the belly of the sprawling

Yamazaki Junction, mentioned in a comment on the blog post where I featured

photos

of the rat’s-nest Kumiyama Junction….





1 / 250 sec, f /5.6, ISO 200 —

map & image data — nearby photos Panasonic LX100 at an effective 50mm —250 sec,/5.6, ISO 200 —



Approaching the Yamazaki Junction



山崎JCT 山崎JCT

It’s much more complex than the one I wrote about before, but much less photogenic…