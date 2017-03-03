Exploring the Steep Nooks and Crannies Near the Suntory Yamazaki Whisky Distillery

|
Source: Jeffrey Friedl
Panasonic LX100 at an effective 24mm — 1/125 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
map & image data — nearby photos
Toddlers Waving to a Train
in front of the Suntory Yamazaki Whiskey Distillery
Instead of writing up the full blog post about my visit the other day
On the way, I went through the belly of the sprawling
Panasonic LX100 at an effective 50mm — 1/250 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
map & image data — nearby photos
Approaching the Yamazaki Junction
山崎JCT
It’s much more complex than the one I wrote about before, but much less photogenic…
Panasonic LX100 at an effective 24mm — 1/320 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
map & image data — nearby photos