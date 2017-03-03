Blogs  >  Kyoto

Exploring the Steep Nooks and Crannies Near the Suntory Yamazaki Whisky Distillery

Toddlers Waving to a Train

in front of the Suntory Yamazaki Whiskey Distillery

Instead of writing up the full blog post about my visit the other day
to Suntory’s Yamazaki Distillery, I instead did a short bicycle ride to the area, to investigate all the short-but-steep roads
nestled in where the city meets the mountain.

On the way, I went through the belly of the sprawling
Yamazaki Junction, mentioned in a comment on the blog post where I featured
photos
of the rat’s-nest Kumiyama Junction….



Approaching the Yamazaki Junction

山崎JCT

It’s much more complex than the one I wrote about before, but much less photogenic…

