Go Green For St. Patrick’s Day 2017

Source: savvytokyo.com The biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Asia, the I Love Ireland Festival will be back in Yoyogi Park for the 4th consecutive year running on an unprecedentedly bigger scale. Commemorating the 60th year anniversary of the Japan-Ireland diplomatic relations, this year’s festival will run for two days, March 18 – 19, for the very first time. Expect some great food, drinks, performances — and, of course, lots of Guinness! St. Patrick’s Day, though essentially an Irish national holiday, is now celebrated all over the world not only by Irish immigrants, but also by locals who love Irish culture. Though geographically and culturally far apart, Japan is no different: Irish immigrants living in Japan and Japanese locals cooperate with each other every year to organize various St. Patrick’s Day festivities, including the I Love Ireland Festival throughout Japan. Growth of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Japan Despite the lack of knowledge in Ireland and the origin of this event, St. Patrick’s Day has surely begun to establish its presence in as many as 13 cities in Japan (Tokyo, Yokohama, Chiba, Nagoya, Fukui, Osaka, Matsue, Ise, Takamatsu, Okayama, Fukuoka, Kumamoto and Okinawa). The biggest and oldest of all, the Tokyo parade celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The 2014 launch of the I Love Ireland Festival in Yoyogi Park, which annually takes place in conjunction with Omotesando’s Tokyo parade (19 March, this year) on the same day around the neighboring area, surely gave momentum to the parade, making it recognizably an “Irish event” from a green parade. What to expect in I Love Ireland Festival 2017 Organizers of the I Love Ireland Festival explained at a recent press conference that the most important theme of the event …continue reading