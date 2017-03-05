Hanami in one of the best parks “Takada Park” in Niigata

Source: city-cost.com Cherry Blossom “Sakura” is just unique because unlike other flowering trees “Sakura” first offers the flowers and then sprouts its leaves. This is what makes Sakura peculiar to its other spring counterparts. Countless light colored flowers blooming in the black branches makes the color combination perfect. One more element needed and then nothing can beat its beauty i.e. a clear blue sky above. On a fine sunny day when grasses below are already green and sky above is purely blue “ Hanami” becomes a life time experience. Cherry Blossom “Sakura” bloom is observed as a colorful festival in Japan. It indicates the arrival of spring in Japan. The festival named as “Hanami” literally means viewing flowers, but it generally indicates cherry blossom viewing. It’s said that the origin of Hanami dates back to more than one thousand years ago when aristocrats enjoyed looking at beautiful cherry blossoms and wrote poems. Well , there are several popular spots for Hamani in Niigata but “Takada park” is positioned in the top list of the must see places for Sakura bloom in overall Japan. Living in Niigata, I find myself lucky to be able to visit this gorgeous park during the Sakura bloom. I visited Takada park for Hamani two years ago and I intend to go back again this year with my husband and our group of close friends. Can’t wait for the few more weeks before Cherry flowers are at peak of their youth and beauty . Cherry Blossom will be at its full bloom in Takada Park during the mid April. Weather by then also becomes wonderful in Niigata. Takada hosts a beautiful three storied Takada Castle that is beautiful anyways but Sakura bloom adds much more beauty to the castle. We did not enter the castle at that time …continue reading