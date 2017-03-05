Hop Step Sing! High Quality Edition Coming Soon Mystery on Steam

The high quality version of Hop Step Sing! idol VR (virtual reality) game is apparently coming soon on Steam. But, the problem is the game’s company named Kodansha didn’t announce the release date or gave an estimated date since last year. Although, the original Japanese version has been available for sale on iOS, Android and VR Gear. So the Steam version will remain a mystery for now. For more details, check out the store page and official website. Here’s a trailer.

Also stay tuned for more updates.

Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/app/538000/

Official Website: http://hopstepsing.com/ …continue reading