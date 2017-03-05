Japan News This Week 5 March 2017

今週の日本

Statistics

In 2016, there were 15,215 arrests (10,689 individuals) of foreigners in Japan. By nationality, it breaks down as follows.

Chinese: 5,509 arrests (36.2% of total)

Vietnamese: 2,488 (16.4%)

Brazilians: 1,619 (10.6%)

South Koreans: 983 (6.5%)

Filipinos: 958 (6.3%)

Colombians: 378 (2.5%)

Thais: 299 (2%)

Peruvians: 291 (1.9%)

Americans: 234 (1.9%)

Source: National Police Agency

