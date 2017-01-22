Photo Feature: Snowy Arashiyama

|
Source: kyotoursjapan.com
Kyoto had a few days of major snowfall this winter, as you might have seen in the pictures we shared of snowy Higashiyama, the eastern edge of Kyoto City. A few days after that, KyoTours Japan took a group of visitors over to the western side of Kyoto, and we were treated to a snowy landscape in Arashiyama. Nestled back in the hills and at a slightly higher elevation than the rest of the city, Arashiyama was still blanketed in a thick cover of snow.
Enjoy these rare pictures of Arashiyama as a winter wonderland, and be sure to follow KyoTours Japan on Instagram for a (semi)daily dose of amazing Kyoto.
These pictures were taken on our Arashiyama Backroads Tour. Click on each pic for larger versions.
Snow on the bamboo stalks in the forest.