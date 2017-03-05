Seiyu Voices In My Head

Source: Manga Therapy You know what’s fun about watching anime adaptations of your favorite manga? The voices of your favorite characters then becomes voices when you read the manga (once the anime finishes before the manga does). A cute study came out suggesting that about 20% of readers that read fictional books hear the voices of their favorite characters even after they finished them. So I’m left to wonder if any manga readers hear the “voices” of characters. The study focused on readers’ experiences where they felt the character was there with them. The researchers behind the study asked the following in a survey. (i) Do you ever hear characters’ voices when you are reading? (ii) Do you have visual or other sensory experiences of characters when reading? (iii) How easy do you find it to imagine a character’s voice when reading? (iv) How vivid are characters’ voices when you read? (v) Do you ever experience the voices of characters when not reading? Most of the responses were yes and it seem to come easily. The voices felt alive to readers. At the same time, readers didn’t experience voices outside of reading. Books force you to use your imagination when it comes to picturing voices, thoughts, etc. You can make an argument that this is one reason why anime is preferred over manga. Yet there are several manga series that don’t get a proper anime adaptation. The reader is left to speculate. The study also suggests that readers often hear characters’ voices is because the character reflects who they are or remind them of someone they know. We all have voices in our heads, but how many of them are anime/manga-related to begin with? And if we do, do we listen to or embrace then? I remember back in the day, I felt BLEACH’s Zangetsu was …continue reading