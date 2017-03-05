The institutions behind East Asia’s transformation

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Ponciano Intal Jr, ERIA One remarkable development in East Asia over the past three decades is the emergence of a regional architecture — a coherent network of institutions that work together for prosperity and stability — that has revolved around small and middleweight countries with support from the Pacific’s big powers. What is equally important is that this regional architecture has been characterised by open regionalism — the removal of trade barriers within the region without discriminating against outsiders — and a cooperative multilateral perspective on security. Region-building is a dynamic process, and the development of East Asia’s economic and security architecture has been shaped by a network of institutions in the region. Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), ASEAN and its related arrangements like the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) have been among the most prominent. Non-official or semi-official institutions like the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council and Pacific Trade and Development (PAFTAD) have also been central to framing regionalism in the Asia Pacific. The 1990s and 2000s saw ASEAN became the centre of East Asia’s regional architecture. The major benefit of ASEAN for the region during its first two decades of existence was not economic but rather the engendering of peace, neighbourliness and cooperation among the founding countries. In a region once disparaged as the ‘Balkans of the East’, ASEAN built confidence and dispelled mutual suspicion between member states through frequent meetings and cooperative activities. ASEAN’s success in the ending of the Cambodian conflict through the 1991 Paris Peace Agreement attracted diplomatic kudos, providing a foundation for the 1994 establishment of the ARF. This reflected ASEAN’s role as the primary interlocutor to major regional powers, China, Japan and the United States. The ARF was the first official-level security dialogue involving regular multilateral discussion on regional security and cooperation in the Asia Pacific after the Cold …continue reading