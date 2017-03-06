9 Of Tokyo’s Best Western-Style Breakfast Spots

Source: savvytokyo.com “One should not attend even the end of the world without a good breakfast,” Robert A. Heinlein once said, and I couldn’t agree more. Nothing compares to a leisurely weekend morning spent in a favorite local café with a cup of freshly brewed coffee or tea and a plateful of something hearty, delicious and comforting — be it eggs, hash-browns and bacon; or fruity pancakes. I choose a breakfast place with great care – it needs to have a nice ambiance on top of great food. If you resonate, here are my top nine recommended spots in Tokyo to start your day the perfect way. Aoyama Flower Market Tea House If I had to choose a favorite contemporary café in Tokyo, this would be it. Set inside a flower shop, the place is absolutely whimsical with colorful fragrant blooms filling the entire space. Their charming flower arrangements never fail to take my breath away. This green oasis is an ideal place for peaceful weekend respite, girly get-togethers and romantic dates. The menu features a selection of fantastic herbal teas (Rose Tea is my favorite), as well as delectable French toasts and floral desserts. For lunchtime, you can order a few plates of savory dishes including spaghetti, soup and salad combos. Address: 5-1-2 Minamiaoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Nearest station: Omotesando

Business hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Bills Head to the 7th floor of Tokyu Plaza in Omotesando for a truly scrumptious authentic Australian morning affair. Owned by famed Australian chef and food writer Bill Granger, this branch of the popular café strikes with its buzzing atmosphere. The space is filled with cozy corners like a library, which houses an eclectic collection of books available for literature-loving coffee-drinkers. The extensive food …continue reading