Asia and the tide against globalisation

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Editors, East Asia Forum The Trans-Pacific Partnership is dead; the largest free-trade zone in the world, the European Union, has splintered; and the global economy is on the way to notching up a decade of sub-par growth in trade and output following the global financial crisis. Given the backlash in the industrial world against globalisation, the economic and political juncture at which Asian countries find themselves is hardly conducive to a push for further integration. But that’s exactly what’s needed. It’s imperative that Asian integration continues to forge ahead. Given slower growth elsewhere, Asia’s place as the dynamic heart of the world economy can only be entrenched and reinforced by regional commitment to lowering barriers to the movement of goods, services, capital and people — and, crucially, by investing in the infrastructure that makes integration and connectivity a practical reality. That is as important now to the global trade regime as it is to the success of the Asian development enterprise. On the infrastructure front, China’s Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is a welcome initiative, but the sums required to finance the kind of connectivity that Asian economies require is immense, and coordination of infrastructure investment is more important than ever. China’s ongoing financial liberalisation and outward investment will also put the region’s markets and regulators to the test in managing the risks while supporting the financial integration of the region. This week we launch the ninth volume of East Asia Forum Quarterly which brings together a collection of essays adapted from the forthcoming 38th Pacific Trade and Development Conference volume on Asian integration. Some of the region’s most prominent analysts take stock of integration efforts to date and to chart a course for Asia’s future. The regular Asian Review section features essays on what President Donald Trump means for Asia, the US-China …continue reading