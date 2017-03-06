Bills: Futako-tamagawa

Source: bento.com Known in Tokyo for their Australian-style gourmet breakfasts, Bills also offers a creative menu of modern, casual international cuisine. The spacious dining room is attractively decorated and quite lively all afternoon, a nice backdrop for a leisurely late lunch with cocktails or an early dinner. Ample terrace seating is an added bonus for whenever the weather permits. Entertainingly eclectic dishes seem to be a trademark of the kitchen, with choices like grilled snapper with chana dahl; beef-shin mole with cauliflower rice, avocado and tomatillo salsa; and jasmine tea-smoked salmon salad with sprouts and kefir yogurt. There are lots of well-balanced vegetable-centered dishes (zucchini fritters with haloumi and citrus quinoa), and surprising sandwiches (shrimp burger with jalapeno mayonnaise and sesame gochujang). You can also opt for one of their rather substantial breakfast platters, served until 5pm. Cocktails at Bills are similarly eclectic, with ginger and shiso mojitos, jalapeno margaritas and cold drip coffee negronis to choose from, all priced at around Y1100. There are also a couple of craft beers and plenty of juices and home-made sodas. Red wines start at around Y7000 per bottle. Budget around Y2000 for food at lunchtime (served until 5pm) or Y3000 at dinnertime. Note the early closing time (8pm last order) in the evening. …continue reading