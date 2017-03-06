Dining Diary - Saboten Shokudo: Osaka

The prize-winning Japanese curries served are rich and complex in flavor, made with a mix of Indian spices added to a meaty European-style stock. The deep-fried beef cutlet in the gyukatsu curry has a nice crunchy coating that stands up to the sauce, which is also laced with bits of beef. Pickled onions are the only condiment, and provide a good counterbalance to the oiliness of the meat.

The dining area is all counter seating, with an attractiive wide blond-wood counter and blond wood paneling on the walls. Most curries are under Y1000. No dinner on Saturdays, only lunch.