Handling the Trump trade shift

Author: Derek Scissors, AEI

The Trump administration has just published its general trade principles. There are many possible reactions but a clarifying one is that truly radical change, even if not yet likely, is much more likely than it was a year ago.

The best response for East Asian economies to this may be surprising: they should assiduously endeavour to do nothing.

US President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US 3 March 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst).

The first step toward this conclusion is accepting a fact that many do not want to accept: the global economic system does not exist because ordinary people are committed to free exchange or because a core group of national elites can come together and cooperate on difficult political issues. It exists because the United States is willing to run large very large current account deficits.

To see this, suppose the United States did what the Trump trade policy document hints at, the President has previously suggested, organised labour in the United States and elsewhere has implicitly advocated for decades, and Warren Buffet has twice proposed. Suppose at some point during the Trump Administration, the United States moves to require trade balance.

The immediate problem would be what to do with the $500 billion in net goods and