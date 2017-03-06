Keeping it traditional: Ryokan rules and how tos

Source: city-cost.com A stay in one of Japan’s storied ryokan (旅館) is often a box to tick for many a visitor to the country. We’d hazard a guess that most people are not quite sure why they need to be doing this, or what to expect from the ryokan experience, except to say that it’s traditional, there are exotic robes involved, and you don’t sleep in a bed. In fact, these days, to say that one wants to stay in a ryokan is likely to be pressed for more specifics; What kind of ryokan? What’s your budget? Do you want to go full Japanese, or Japanese light? The answers to which, most travellers to Japan probably aren’t sure. Some ryokan in Japan have come a long way since the days of knackered travellers being carried up and down the Tōkaidō Road between Kyoto and Tokyo. These traditional Japanese inns now have to compete with hotels, resorts, capsules, 24-hr family restaurants, all-night karaoke boxes, Internet cafes, love hotels, and the myriad other ways there are to find a night’s kip in Japan. A lot of them have gone hybrid; ditching thoroughbred status to go mongrel; the ryokan-business hotel for the salaryman who likes tatami but who needs a fax machine, the fancy 5-star jobs with options of beds, the humble ryokan-B&B without the staff to lay out futon, and the one in the Buddhist temple offering all-inclusive zen. There are many to choose from.Despite this though, for many, the appeal of the ryokan is just that; it’s a ryokan. The ryokan foregoes modern comfort and convenience in favor of traditional experience. Don’t panic though, most of them have TVs. And so we come full circle. A lot of foreign travellers want this ryokan …continue reading