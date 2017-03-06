Oyobu - Oyobanai: the Idea of Reach in Japanese

Source: Japan Blog – Tokyo Osaka Nagoya Kyoto 及ぶ・及ばない oyobu 及ぶ in Japanese is a verb that means “to reach to,” “to extend as far as,” “to go as far as.” and has pretty much the same pattern of use in Japanese as those phrases do in English, but with a few extra useful ones that we will look at here. oyobu can be used in the context of time and space to express length and distance. For example, “A commute that takes as long as two hours” can be expressed 二時間に及ぶ通勤 ni jikan ni oyobu tsuukin. Note the addition of “as long as” in the English sentence, which is what the use of oyobu in the Japanese emphasizes. Or, “Distribution that goes as far as Hokkaido” would be 北海道に及ぶ流通 Hokkaido ni oyobu ryuutsuu (taking “distribution” [ryuutsuu] here to mean distribution of a product, as opposed to distribution of a population, for example.) oyobu can also be used to express the idea of to “match/touch/have something on someone,” i.e., be as good as someone else at something – but usually in the negative: 及ばない oyobanai. For example,”I can’t match his ability to memorize things” would be 暗記では彼に及ばない anki de wa kare ni oyobanai – or, literally “when it comes to memorization, [I] don’t reach him.” This meaning goes for things as well as people. For example, something so terrible may have been done that it is now “beyond even regret” or, in Japanese, 悔やんでも及ばない kuyande mo oyobanai – or, literally, “even if [you] rue [something], that doesn’t go far enough.” A similar, but more positive example can be found in the Japanese for “a result far beyond expectations”: 期待も及ばない結果 kitai mo oyobanai kekka – literally, “a result that expectations were unable to reach.” 及ばない oyobanai can simply mean “unnecessary” as in the phrases:

泣くには及ばない naku ni wa oyobanai "There is no need to cry."