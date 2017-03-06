Taking the Financial Planner Test 2

​My results arrived a couple of days ago. As I discovered by scoring my own paper after the test, I barely passed the ‘practical’ paper (financial planning focus, one of three options including insurance and real estate) and failed the ‘academic’ one. ​

I was happy to see that I goton the investing sections 🙂

My poor performance on the latter sections is explained by the fact that I didn’t finish going through my textbook before the test. The last two chapters were on real estate and inheritance, and those are the sections I bombed on the test…

I have now finished going through the textbook, although it is slightly out of date (2013 edition and several laws have changed in the meantime). I’ll start going through a new textbook today and hopefully will finish in time to take the academic module of the next FP test in May.

Wish me luck!

