Taking the Financial Planner Test 2

Source: retirejapan.info
Somehow I managed to fail this easy test
Long-time readers may remember that I took the Financial Planner test (3-kyuu) in January. I wrote about the test here and my experience taking it here.
My results arrived a couple of days ago. As I discovered by scoring my own paper after the test, I barely passed the ‘practical’ paper (financial planning focus, one of three options including insurance and real estate) and failed the ‘academic’ one.
I was happy to see that I got full marks on the investing sections 🙂
My poor performance on the latter sections is explained by the fact that I didn’t finish going through my textbook before the test. The last two chapters were on real estate and inheritance, and those are the sections I bombed on the test…
I have now finished going through the textbook, although it is slightly out of date (2013 edition and several laws have changed in the meantime). I’ll start going through a new textbook today and hopefully will finish in time to take the academic module of the next FP test in May.
Wish me luck!